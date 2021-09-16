Impaired Motorcycle Operator In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP were on general patrol in Gravenhurst, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 9:30 p.m. when the sound of revving motorcycles was brought to their attention.

An investigation into the source brought them to Church Street near First Street and a person with a motorcycle. After further investigation, police arrested and charged 37 year-old Barry Cross of Gravenhurst, with Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired by Alcohol and Over 80.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 12, 2021 to answer to his charges. Furthermore his driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded.