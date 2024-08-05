Impaired Driving Investigation Leads To Drug And Driving Charges For Tay Township Resident

A traffic stop in the parking lot of a Midland restaurant has lead to a slew of driving and drug related charges for a Tay Township resident after investigation.

An officer on patrol near 11:03 p.m. July 31, 2024, conducted a traffic stop of a orange and black Kawasaki motorcycle at a King Street, Midland restaurant parking lot. After speaking with the operator, the officer entered into an impaired driving investigation leading to an arrest on an outstanding court process and a search of the person and motorcycle.by the officer. A quantity of a white drug like substance was seized and other drug related paraphernalia at the scene.

A further investigation by a drug recognition officer was completed at detachment and as a result of this investigation, the following charges have been issued to Benjamin Talbot, 34 years of Tay Township.

  • Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code
  • Operation while impaired – blood drug concentration
  • Failure or refusal to comply with demand
  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Heroin
  • Trafficking in Schedule I substance – Heroin
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine
  • Trafficking in Schedule I substance – Methamphetamines (Crystal Meth)
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)
  • Trafficking in Schedule I substance – Opioid (other than heroin)
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Heroin
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
  • Drive motor vehicle – no licence
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Obstruct plate
  • Driver fail to surrender licence
  • Unnecessary noise
  • Use plate not authorized for vehicle
  • Drive motor vehicle – improper licence
  • Operate a motor vehicle without insurance
  • Fail to have insurance card

The accused was released from custody after a bail hearing to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice  on August 15, 2024 was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 45 days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

