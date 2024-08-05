Impaired Driving Investigation Leads To Drug And Driving Charges For Tay Township Resident

A traffic stop in the parking lot of a Midland restaurant has lead to a slew of driving and drug related charges for a Tay Township resident after investigation.

An officer on patrol near 11:03 p.m. July 31, 2024, conducted a traffic stop of a orange and black Kawasaki motorcycle at a King Street, Midland restaurant parking lot. After speaking with the operator, the officer entered into an impaired driving investigation leading to an arrest on an outstanding court process and a search of the person and motorcycle.by the officer. A quantity of a white drug like substance was seized and other drug related paraphernalia at the scene.

A further investigation by a drug recognition officer was completed at detachment and as a result of this investigation, the following charges have been issued to Benjamin Talbot, 34 years of Tay Township.

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Operation while impaired – blood drug concentration

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Heroin

Trafficking in Schedule I substance – Heroin

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

Trafficking in Schedule I substance – Methamphetamines (Crystal Meth)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

Trafficking in Schedule I substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Heroin

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Driving while under suspension

Obstruct plate

Driver fail to surrender licence

Unnecessary noise

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Drive motor vehicle – improper licence

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Fail to have insurance card

The accused was released from custody after a bail hearing to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 15, 2024 was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 45 days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.