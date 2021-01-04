Impaired Driver Almost Hits Pedestrian On Sidewalk

On January 1, 2021 at 3:20 p.m, Southern Georgian Bay OPP received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a car that was being driven dangerously, including onto the sidewalk and nearly striking a pedestrian, in the area of King Street and Elizabeth Street in Midland.

A description of the vehicle was provided and it was located entering a parking lot a short time later.

Police spoke with the driver and suspected that she was under the influence of alcohol. The driver provided a breath sample into a roadside screening device and registered a Fail. During a search of the vehicle, a crossbow was located and seized.

33-year-old Skye Nutbean of Midland faces the following charges:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous Operation of a Vehicle

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Occupant of a Vehicle Knowing there was a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

The driver’s licenses of the accused parties have been suspended for 90 days and their vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days. The accused has a court date in Midland for January 2021