Impaired Drive Caught Leaving Killbear Provincial Park

On August 15, 2021 at 8:30 p.m., West Parry Sound OPP responded to a traffic complaint call from Killbear Provincial Park in Carling Township.

Officers stopped a vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Christopher Ward, 27 years-of-age of Mississauga, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on September 30, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 61st driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in