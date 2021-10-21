Huntsville Theatre Company Presents “Time Warp Again” At Canvas Brewery

The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) are excited to announce the kick off to their 2021/2022 season with the return of the highly popular ‘What’s on Tap’ series!

Time Warp Again is a celebration of the 5 year anniversary of HTC’s ‘The Rocky Horror Show’. There will be screening the original 2016 HTC production (singing along and shouting catchphrases encouraged), with special appearances by cast and crew! And don’t forget to dress in your Rocky Horror or Halloween best! The bar will be open and the fun will be plentiful. You know you want to come up to the lab and see what’s on our slab!

President Emilie Stroud said the HTC is thrilled to return to in person events and offer theatrical fun once again.

“It’s been a long haul for everyone, but after producing some great online shows over the past year and a half, we are so excited to be back on stage again to share our love of live theatre with everyone! We hope everyone will come out and continue supporting the local arts”

Time Warp Again takes place Saturday October 30th at Canvas Brewery (12 John Street). The event is 19+ and starts at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25 or $15 for members and can be purchased at https://themonarchpas.com/product/htcs-time-warp-again/ Not a member yet? It’s only $10 for the year and you’ll get discounted tickets for our events! Email htctreasurer20@gmail.com to become a member today! Please note that COVID regulations will be in place at the venue.