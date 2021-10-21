The AutoShow Is Planning Its Comeback

The Canadian International AutoShow is pursuing a return to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in February 2022.

As the Province of Ontario moves cautiously towards re-opening and considering the recent announcement that lifted capacity restrictions on facilities like the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the AutoShow has initiated the process to return following a hiatus in 2021 because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have had very encouraging feedback from our patrons and the industry that they want the AutoShow to come back,” says Jason Campbell, General Manager of the AutoShow. “It has been a long time since our successful 2020 event – which was the last major auto show to take place globally before the pandemic hit. We are now working hard with our partners to get everything we need lined up to stage a strong return in February.”

The AutoShow is slated to take place February 18th to 27th, 2022, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre’s North and South buildings. Tickets are planned to go on sale in December 2021.

The AutoShow’s return will respect provincial health and safety guidelines and will follow established major-event best practices, including requiring all workers, exhibitors and patrons to be masked and fully vaccinated. Aisles will be widened, and attendee numbers will be regulated by timed-entry ticketing to allow for physical distancing, giving AutoShow patrons the confidence to gather in a safe and secure environment.

Early indications are that consumers are excited to return.

Between October 13th and 18th, the AutoShow surveyed recent past ticket buyers regarding their willingness to return to an in-person AutoShow. In excess of 23,000 surveys were completed – three times greater than any previous survey the AutoShow has conducted – and more than 90 per cent of AutoShow consumers say they will definitely return this coming February or will seriously consider it.

Adding insight to what consumers are looking for, two-thirds of respondents indicated they will be in the market for a hybrid or full electric vehicle for their next new vehicle purchase. Full details of the consumer survey can be found on the AutoShow media website.

The Canadian International AutoShow is the ultimate presentation of all things automotive, including the latest models across all price ranges available in the Canadian marketplace, concept cars, electric vehicle test drives and the latest in automotive technology.

“Technological advances continue to disrupt the automotive marketplace,” says Dave McClean, Director of Marketing at the AutoShow. “As the auto industry continues to evolve and adapt, the Canadian International AutoShow will continue to put a spotlight on not only what’s new today, but also what’s coming tomorrow.”

The AutoShow also presents special features like exotic supercars in Auto Exotica together with Autostrada Magazine, and classic favourites elegantly showcased by our friends at Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

When it was last staged, the AutoShow maintained its presence as Canada’s largest consumer show, drawing 335,000 attendees over the 10-day run of the show in February 2020.