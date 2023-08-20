Huntsville Seeks Participation In Upcoming Strategic Plan Focus Groups

The Town of Huntsville is inviting community members to join focus groups to provide feedback to help inform the draft of the Strategic Plan. Virtual focus groups will be held on August 28, August 30, and September 5 at 5:30 pm EDT and are open to all residents. Individuals interested in participating can register on myhuntsville.ca.

The focus groups will encourage discussions on themes that have emerged from responses from the Strategic Plan Survey so far. The topics include balanced growth, community well-being, and maintaining and investing in infrastructure.

Since the launch of the Town of Huntsville’s Strategic Plan Survey on July 28, 2023, more than 1,200 community members have taken the survey.

“We have been blown away by the level of engagement thus far,” shares Reva Frame, Director of Corporate and Community Strategy. “Our Strategic Plan is a blank slate and we’re looking to the community to tell us what they think should be included. Thank you to those who have taken the time to provide feedback and help shape the future of Huntsville.”

Residents are also encouraged to take the Strategic Plan Survey by August 25, 2023.

The survey and focus groups are part of an engagement process to find out what matters most to Huntsville residents. The results will help develop the key priorities of the Town’s Strategic Plan and will guide Council and Town staff for years to come.

Public consultation will be ongoing throughout the process of developing the new Strategic Plan.

Strategic Plan Project Timeline

Community Engagement on Priorities From July 28 to August 25, 2023, the Town of Huntsville is gathering priorities for the new Strategic Plan through a community survey and pop-up events. Focus groups on August 28, August 30, and September 5, 2023, will provide residents with an opportunity to provide more in-depth feedback on emerging themes from the survey results. Development of the Draft of the Strategic Plan Council and Town staff review public input from the community engagement to determine key priorities and develop a draft of the new Strategic Plan. Community Consultation on Draft Strategic Plan Community is re-engaged to provide feedback on the Town of Huntsville’s new Draft Strategic Plan. Strategic Plan Finalized and Released Incorporating the final round of public feedback, the Town of Huntsville finalizes the new Strategic Plan and shares it with the community.

Residents can register for project updates on myhuntsville.ca. Hard copies of the survey are available at Town Hall, the Canada Summit Centre, and the Huntsville Public Library.