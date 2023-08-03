Huntsville Resident Charged After Child Sexual Exploitation Investigation.

The OPP have arrested and charged a Huntsville resident following a child sexual exploitation investigation.

On July 25, a search warrant was executed by members of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, with assistance from Huntsville OPP Detachment, Niagara Regional Police Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and OPP Digital Forensics Unit, at the accused’s residence and several electronic devices were seized.

As a result of the investigation, Kevin Cameron, 51 years of age, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Luring a child to facilitate the offence of invitation to sexual touching

Luring a child to facilitate the offence of make child pornography

Make sexually explicit material available to a child

Possession of child pornography

Fail to comply with probation order

Fail to comply with prohibition order

The accused remains in custody following a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.

“Children have no safety net on the Internet and need protection to ensure predators do not exploit their vulnerability. Our most fundamental responsibility as a society is to protect our children from those who would do them harm. We cannot do it alone and ask parents to ensure they maintain the same level of protection for their children online as they do in the real world,” says OPP Detective Staff Sergeant Sharon Hanlon.

Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized.

The OPP will continue to actively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children. Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding Internet safety. Parents can find resources to assist them at cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca.

If you have information regarding internet child exploitation and wish to provide information anonymously you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through cybertip.ca.