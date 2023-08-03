SIU Re-Opens Case Involving Injuries Suffered By Man In OPP Bracebridge Custody

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has re-opened a case into the reported serious injuries suffered by a 31-year-old man while he was in custody of the OPP in Bracebridge last year.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

The man was arrested on June 21, 2022, in relation to a reported assault involving his girlfriend.

Following a stay in hospital where he was treated for a serious hand injury suffered prior to his arrest, the man was taken to the Bracebridge detachment and put in a cell.

The man was involved in a physical altercation with several officers while at the station and he reportedly suffered a nose injury.

The incident was initially reported to the SIU on July 7, 2022, and the SIU launched an investigation. That investigation was discontinued on November 10, 2022, based on a review of medical records and a determination that they did not provide evidence of a serious injury within the terms of the SIU’s statutory mandate.

On August 2, 2023, based on new evidence received and a further review of the medical records, the SIU re-opened the case.

Two investigators have been assigned to the case.