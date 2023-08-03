SIU Re-Opens Case Involving Injuries Suffered By Man In OPP Bracebridge Custody

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has re-opened a case into the reported serious injuries suffered by a 31-year-old man while he was in custody of the OPP in Bracebridge last year.
Preliminary information suggests the following:
- The man was arrested on June 21, 2022, in relation to a reported assault involving his girlfriend.
- Following a stay in hospital where he was treated for a serious hand injury suffered prior to his arrest, the man was taken to the Bracebridge detachment and put in a cell.
- The man was involved in a physical altercation with several officers while at the station and he reportedly suffered a nose injury.
- The incident was initially reported to the SIU on July 7, 2022, and the SIU launched an investigation. That investigation was discontinued on November 10, 2022, based on a review of medical records and a determination that they did not provide evidence of a serious injury within the terms of the SIU’s statutory mandate.
- On August 2, 2023, based on new evidence received and a further review of the medical records, the SIU re-opened the case.
Two investigators have been assigned to the case.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php