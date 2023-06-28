Huntsville Resident Charged After A Disturbance In A Parking Lot

A Huntsville resident has been charged after an altercation in a parking lot in the Town of Huntsville.

On June 24, 2023, officers from the Huntsville OPP responded to a report of a disturbance in a parking lot on King William Street.

As a result of the investigation, Justin Snow, of Huntsville, has been charged with:

· Mischief Under $5,000

· Causing a Disturbance

· Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest – two counts

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 25, 2023.

Huntsville OPP values your contribution to building safe communities. Anyone with information about unlawful activity in our community is asked to call the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).