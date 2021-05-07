Huntsville OPP Charge Youth And Adult For Drugs

The Huntsville OPP has arrested and charged a 23-year-old female driver with impaired and drug trafficking offences and a 16-year-old female with drug trafficking offences as a result of a traffic stop.

On May 06, 2021, Huntsville OPP observed a car driving at a high rate of speed. The officer conducted a traffic stop on Cairns Drive in Huntsville. The officer observed the driver of the car showing signs of impairment and the driver was arrested.

Further investigation resulted in police locating a quantity of controlled substances. A total of 25.33 grams of Cocaine, 4.43 grams of Crack Cocaine and 25.87 grams of Methamphetamine were seized.

As a result, Katrina Yakich, age 23, of Huntsville, has been charged with:

– Three counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purposes of trafficking

– Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drug

The second accused, a female, age 16, from the Township of Lake of Bays, will not be named as she is a young person as defined in the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

She has been charged with:

– Three counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purposes of trafficking,

Both accused were released on an Undertaking with one of the conditions not to communicate directly or indirectly with each other.

On May 7, 2021 the OPP were made aware that Katrina Yakich and the youth were together. Officers found the two in each other’s company on Chaffey Road, Huntsville.

Katrina Yakich and the youth were arrested and charged with, failure to comply with an Undertaking.

The youth offender was held for Bail scheduled on May 7, 2021 in the Ontario Court of Justice Youth Court Huntsville.

Katrina Yakich was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in June, 2021 in the Ontario Court of Justice Huntsville.