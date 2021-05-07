Almaguin Highlands OPP Charges Six People For A Social Gathering

On May 1, 2021, at 12:20 a.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP attended Rose Anna Drive, in Machar Township for an unlawful gathering.

Further investigation revealed that there were people in contravention of the recently implemented “Stay at Home Order”.

As a result, six ppeople were charged with:

Adult Individual – fail to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order, contrary to section 10(1) of the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).

The OPP is doing its part to support the Ontario Governments Health Emergency Declaration to limit the transmission of COVID 19. It’s important that the public understands that there are consequences for individuals who defy the EMCPA and ROA orders that are in place.