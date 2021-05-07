Two Suspects Wanted After Armed Robbery At Orillia Business

The Orillia OPP are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at an Orillia business and are looking to the public to help identify two male suspects.

On May 6, 2021, 7:45 p.m., two males walked into a West Street business brandishing edged weapons and demanding money. The suspects attained a quantity of cash and fled the area on foot. Uniformed officers, OPP Canine and Emergency Response Team (ERT) members responded quickly and patrolled the area extensively but did not locate the suspects.

The suspects were described by witnesses as:

White males

18 to 25 years old

Approximately 5’6″ tall

Wearing black pants and jackets

Black balaclavas, one having green/yellow on top

Anyone with information is asked to call Police or Crime Stoppers.