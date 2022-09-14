Huntsville Man Charged With Sexual Assault

Huntsville OPP have charged a male with sexual offences on a young person and believe there may be more potential victims in relation to the accused.

The sexual assault took place September 11, 2022, in Huntsville and was recently reported to police. The investigation has now led to the charges being laid against an adult male.

Isiah Hamilton, 22 years of age from Huntsville was arrested September 13, 2022, and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference

The accused was released from custody on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear on October 25, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

The investigation into this is ongoing. If you have information about this, please contact the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or the Provincial Communication Centre at 1- 888-310-1122.