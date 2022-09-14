York Regional Police Officer Killed In Fatal Collision In Markham

Press release issued by York Regional Police.

With profound sadness, Chief Jim MacSween is confirming that a York Regional Police officer was tragically killed this morning in a fatal collision at Major Mackenzie Drive and Warden Avenue in the City of Markham.

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 6 a.m., York Regional Police responded to the scene of the collision involving a white Honda Accord and a Porche Cayenne.

The driver of the Honda, Constable Travis Gillespie, 38, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Porche, a 23-year-old man from the City of Markham, was transported to hospital.

In order to ensure members of York Regional Police are not further traumatized by this incident, the Peel Regional Police Major Collision Unit will be conducting the investigation into this collision.

Constable Travis Gillespie, 38, was sworn in as a police constable on April 29, 2020 and was assigned to #2 District Uniform Patrol. He is survived by his parents, loved ones and colleagues. Prior to joining YRP, he worked as a Metrolinx/Go Transit special constable and had volunteered his time to Community Living and Primal MMA Academy.

“This is devastating news for all members of our organization,” said Chief MacSween. “I offer my deepest condolences to Travis’ family, friends and colleagues. It’s never easy to lose a member and to have lost Travis so unexpectedly is very difficult.”

YRP will be working with the York Regional Police Association to offer any and all support required to Constable Gillespie’s family over the coming days, weeks and months.

Members of the Peer Support Unit, working out the Wellness Bureau, are supporting members of our organization as they navigate this loss.

Investigators are seeking witnesses to this collision. Anyone who has not yet spoken with police or anyone who may have dashcam footage or residential video surveillance of the collision, is asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 to reach a Peel Police investigator or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.