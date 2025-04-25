Huntsville Man Charged After Weapons And Assault Incident

On April 24, 2025 at 5:01p.m., Huntsville OPP officers responded to a report of a male possibly brandishing a weapon in the area of the Huntsville Place Mall on King William Street.

The investigation revealed the accused, a male suspect, had brandished what was believed to be a knife and was behaving aggressively. Although the suspects behaviour was aggressive, no members of the public were injured. The male left the area but was quickly located at an apartment building a short distance away.

Witnesses provided valuable information and as a result of the investigation a male was arrested without incident.

At this time, the accused, Easton Childerhose, 22 years old of Huntsville Ontario has been charged with:

· Assault with a Weapon

· Weapons Dangerous

· Assault Peace Officer X 2

· Breach of Probation X 2

The accused was held in custody and will appear in Bail Court before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge Ontario on April 25, 2025.

The Huntsville O.P.P. want to thank all witnesses and advise there is no further concern for public safety.