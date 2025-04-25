Arrest Made For Impaired Driving After Parking Lot Collision In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged an individual with impaired operation and dangerous operation.

On April 24, 2025, at approximately 1:55 p.m., Orlllia OPP and Orillia Fire responded to a call for a motor vehicle collision in front of a Monarch Drive business. Police were advised that the vehicle had sustained extensive damage and was on fire. With assistance from an off-duty officer the driver a white pickup truck was detained until Orillia OPP arrived on scene. After further investigation police determined the driver was impaired and was arrested.

As a result of this investigation, Nicholas Kloc, 29-year-old of Ramara Township has been charged with:

· Dangerous Operation

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and vehicle was impounded for 7 days.