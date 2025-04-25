Fire Crews Battle Cottage Fire On Thursday Evening In Bracebridge

On Thursday April 24th, around 5p.m, Bracebridge Fire Department Stations one and two were dispatched to a cottage fire on Pine Lake called in by a neighbour.

Six apparatus and approximately 24 firefighters were able to contain the fire to one half of the cottage, however the entire dwelling sustained fire, heat and smoke damage.

There was nobody at the cottage at the time of the fire, the cause of the fire is still in the early stages of investigation but not yet considered suspicious in nature.

The damage estimated to be in the area of $800,000 and there were no injuries reported.