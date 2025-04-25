Crews Battle Multi-Million Dollar Fire At Antler Steakhouse In Huntsville

The department’s ladder truck played a critical role in the suppression efforts, allowing firefighters to attack the fire from above and effectively bring it under control.

The Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Fire Departments provided support by acting as standby crews during the incident.

The fire was brought under control at approximately 9:59 a.m., with crews remaining on scene for overhaul operations.

No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated between $3.5 and $5 million. The cause of the fire is under investigation and may be determined once the scene is released to the investigation team.