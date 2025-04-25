Crews Battle Multi-Million Dollar Fire At Antler Steakhouse In Huntsville

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0
At approximately 6:26 a.m. on April 25, 2025, firefighters from the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Deerhurst Antler Steakhouse on Deerhurst-Highlands Drive.Crews from all five stations responded, with more 30 firefighters and nine trucks attending the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a well-involved structure fire. Crews acted quickly to contain the fire and prevent further spread.

The department’s ladder truck played a critical role in the suppression efforts, allowing firefighters to attack the fire from above and effectively bring it under control.

The Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Fire Departments provided support by acting as standby crews during the incident.

The fire was brought under control at approximately 9:59 a.m., with crews remaining on scene for overhaul operations.

No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated between $3.5 and $5 million. The cause of the fire is under investigation and may be determined once the scene is released to the investigation team.

