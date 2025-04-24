Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District MNR Flood Warning, Flood Watch

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) – Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a Flood Watch bulletin is in effect for the Black, Gull, and Muskoka River Watersheds in the District until Friday, May 02, 2025.

The Flood Watch will affect residents within the MNR Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District, which includes portions of the District Municipality of Muskoka, and the County of Haliburton.

Residents should expect water levels and river flows to remain high through the April 25-27 weekend and into the week of April 28- May 2.

Runoff into local lakes and rivers is anticipated to increase with forecasted rainfall.

MNR advises residents to exercise extreme caution concerning ice conditions. No ice is safe ice. High water levels combined with a forecast for high winds has the potential to damage shoreline infrastructure due to moving ice.

MNR also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as many are seasonally inundated with water, prone to washouts and may be impassible due to current water levels.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas will be impacted to varying degrees as lake and river water levels remain high in response to recent and forecast precipitation and melting snow in the coming week. Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated messages.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.