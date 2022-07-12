Huntsville Hospital Parking System Improvements Planned In July

Starting Monday July 11, work will get underway at each of the Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) hospital sites to replace the parking system.

The parking system replacement is scheduled to occur at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site July 11 to 15, followed by the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) Site July 18 to 22, weather pending. Sequential lane closures will occur through each replacement project, and those coming and going from the hospitals are asked to heed the temporary closures and exercise caution and patience around the construction.

The new parking system requires a full replacement of all parking gates, will introduce touch-free methods, and will allow for debit payments at both the pay-on-foot stations in the lobby and at the parking gates at exit.

“Replacing the obsolete infrastructure that is 15 years old with new modern-day technology will mean more convenience for our commuting public, and patients and families accessing the hospitals,” adds President and Chief Executive Officer Cheryl Harrison.

Parking rates remain unchanged at both MAHC sites. The first 15 minutes are free of charge; a $3 rate applies for the first half-hour, and $2 for each subsequent half hour to a per-visit maximum of $7. Day passes provide the user 24 hours of access to the hospital with unlimited in and out privileges for $10. Weekly parking (7 day) passes are $30 and monthly (30 day) parking passes are $50.