Huntsville High School Band Connects With Local Elementary Schools

Article / Photos Via: TLDSB

For the past several years, the Huntsville High School (HHS) Band Program has performed outreach concerts at local elementary schools as a way to provide general music education and encourage future Hoyas to pursue music in their high school experience.

This year’s concerts were performed by two Grade 10 instrumental music classes at Spruce Glen Public School and Huntsville Public School on November 14.

In addition to performing three pieces as a large ensemble, several instrumentalists performed solo demonstrations so that the elementary school students could hear what each instrument sounds like on its own.

“The HHS Band Program has a strong history of performance and education,” explained HHS music teacher, Benji Jordan. “We offer classes in concert band, jazz band, vocal music, and guitar. We put on concerts, compete in festivals, and travel to band competitions annually.”

“We want to ensure students know that they do not need any prior music experience to take our music classes at HHS! We start with the basics in Grade 9, helping students learn to read music and play a brand new instrument,” said HHS music teacher, Nicole Taylor.

The classes are hoping to visit two more schools in the spring to complete this year’s outreach concerts.