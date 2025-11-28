Enbridge Gas Teams Up With Orillia Fire Department To Reduce Fire And Carbon Monoxide Deaths

Today, Enbridge Gas Ontario (Enbridge Gas), and the Orillia Fire Department announced they are working together to improve home safety and bring fire and carbon monoxide-related deaths down to zero.

The Orillia Fire Department received 252 combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms through Safe Community Project Zero–a public education campaign with the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council (FMPFSC) that will provide more than 14,200 alarms to residents in 75 communities across Ontario.

This year, Enbridge Gas invested $450,000 in Safe Community Project Zero, and over the past 17 years, the program has provided more than 115,000 alarms to Ontario fire departments.

When properly installed and maintained, combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms help provide the early warning to safely escape from a house fire or carbon monoxide exposure. Carbon monoxide is a toxic, odourless gas that is a by-product of incomplete combustion of many types of common fuels.

“Carbon monoxide alarms play a vital role as a second line of defence against this invisible threat, often called ‘the silent killerʼ,” says Andrew Craig, Supervisor, Operations, Enbridge Gas. “Proper maintenance of fuel-burning appliances is the most effective way to prevent carbon monoxide exposure. We’re proud to support our communities by raising awareness and helping Ontarians take simple, proactive steps to stay safe in their homes.”

“Each day, fire departments focus their efforts on educating the public about the importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their home. The objective of Safe Community Project Zero, is to deliver these alarms to areas where they are needed most,” says Jon Pegg, Ontario Fire Marshal and Chair of the FMPFSC. “It is a program that not only helps fire departments raise awareness about the legal requirement to have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms installed in all Ontario homes, but also reinforces the critical role they play in saving lives.”

“Every year, too many families are put at risk by carbon monoxide, a silent, deadly threat.” says Chris Ferry, Orillia Fire Chief. “With the coming changes to the Ontario Fire Code taking effect Jan. 1, 2026, more homes will be legally required to have properly placed CO alarms. Thanks to Enbridge’s donation of these alarms, we’re helping our

community meet those requirements and significantly improve home safety. A working CO alarm can mean the difference between life and death.”