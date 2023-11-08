Huntsville Festival Of The Arts (HfA) Presents: A Play, A Pie, And A Pint… And A Pitch!

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is delighted to announce an open call for artist proposals for this year’s edition of A Play, A Pie, and A Pint, slated to take place from January 22 to 24, 2024.

If you are a director with a play in mind please click on the link and fill in the online form OR if you’re a playwright with a knack for humour and a hilarious story to share, HfA wants to hear from you! HfA invites you to submit your play for consideration in this exciting event.

About A Play, A Pie, and A Pint:

A Play, A Pie, and A Pint is a yearly tradition that offers a delightful and relaxed approach to enjoying live theatre. Set in the charming Mill on Main, audience members are treated to one of the Mill’s Mini Pizzas or a house salad accompanied by a 16oz pint or a 5 oz glass of house red or white wine. Following dinner, the audience will be entertained by four ten-minute side-splitting plays by local directors and actors.

Submission Details:

Submission Deadline: November 24th, 2023, at 5:00 PM Play Requirements: Plays submitted must be comedic, no longer than 10 minutes in length, and tailored for performance in a small space. Existing and original plays are eligible.

Selection Process: Submissions will be reviewed by a committee. The selected playwrights will be invited for interviews scheduled for November 29th, 2023.

How to Submit:

Submit your play proposal by visiting

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfewGm6cQg8L5RGK752AnUtw6yK1KLQ3Gbvk_NrA2g5cxFKcw/viewform.

For more information and inquiries, please feel free to contact Hannah Naiman, Director of Programs, Education, and Outreach at the Huntsville Festival of the Arts, by phone at 705-788-2787 or via email at hannah@huntsvillefestival.ca.

Don’t Miss Your Chance. This is your opportunity to have your comedy play brought to life at the iconic Mill on Main. Share your humour, creativity, and unique perspective with a captivated audience. HfA looks forward to receiving your submissions.

For more details, please visit HfA’s website at www.huntsvillefestival.ca.