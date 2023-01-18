Huntsville, Baysville, Parry Sound Should Prepare For 10-15cm Of Snow

Weather advisory issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls

Huntsville – Baysville

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect beginning Thursday afternoon and ending late in the evening..

Hazards:

Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

A Colorado low is expected to bring snow beginning Thursday afternoon. The snow is expected to fall heavy at times through Thursday evening before tapering to light flurries near midnight.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.