Huntsville And Gravenhurst Tim Horton’s Support Area Schools Through Smile Cookie Campaign

Story / Photos Via: TLDSB

From April 28 to May 4, Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada took part in the Smile Cookie campaign. The annual initiative donates 100 percent of cookie sales to local charities and community groups.

For the past four years, the Gravenhurst Tim Hortons locations have supported local schools, with Glen Orchard Public School being the recipient this year.

In addition, the four Huntsville Tim Hortons locations decided to support area schools, including Huntsville Public School, Irwin Memorial Public School, Pine Glen Public School, Spruce Glen Public School, V.K. Greer Memorial Public School, and Saint Mary Catholic School.

The week-long campaign was fully supported by staff, students, parent council members, and the school community. Some staff and families even decorated cookies and thanked the community as they went through the drive-thru.

In total, the Gravenhurst locations raised $18,051 for Glen Orchard Public School, and the Huntsville locations raised $34,379, which is split evenly between the five TLDSB schools. The funds will go towards purchasing outdoor and/or sports equipment, supporting class trips, technology for the school, and/or nutrition programs.