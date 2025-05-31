Gravehurst High School Students Take Part In The World Choices Skills Trades Summit

Photo / Article by TLDSB

On May 23, the Gravenhurst High School Grade 10 careers classes had the privilege of attending the World of Choices Skilled Trades Summit.

The event took place at the Georgian College Muskoka Campus and was hosted by the college and Junior Achievement, an organization whose mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.

Throughout the day, students learned about the local labour market, and the tremendous opportunities in the skilled trades. There were many hands-on learning opportunities, including lab experiences, facilitated by skilled trades instructors. In the carpentry lab, students actively constructed and tested scaled roof trusses for their ability to withstand force. They also utilized the computer numerical control (CNC) machine to craft personalized nameplates for the wooden totes they precisely cut and assembled. Meanwhile, the electrical lab offered students the chance to interpret plans and experiment with circuits, successfully lighting up various fixtures.

Students also got the opportunity to hear from a panel of skilled tradespeople who shared information, insights, and career advice, highlighting the important role that skilled trades have in our community.

“This immersive day not only highlighted the vital role of skilled trades, but also empowered students with hands-on learning, potentially sparking new passions and guiding their educational and professional journeys,” said Trillium Lakelands District School Board experiential learning consultant, Katie Albisser.