HTC Presents ’90’s Party!’ At Canvas Brewery

The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) are excited to announce the next show in their ‘What’s on Tap’ series, 90’s Party!

90’s Party will transport everyone back to the bright colours and dance beats of the 90’s! Come dance the night away to your favourite 90’s jams from the Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys, Madonna and more! Get ready for live performances and even some dance offs throughout the night! Remember to raid your closet and come dressed in your best denim and grunge wear. The bar will be open, snacks will be available and we’ll be pumping up the jam once again!

Producer Lauren Rodrigues said the HTC is elated to keep bringing fun immersive events for the public to attend.

“Our first event of the season, Time Warp Again, was an absolute blast! Everyone was so happy to be back singing and dancing in a safe environment. 90’s Party will showcase the intense energy of the 90’s so you’ll be completely surrounded in pure fun!”

90’s Party takes place Friday November 19th at Canvas Brewery (12 John Street). The event is 19+ and starts at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25 or $15 for members and can be purchased at https://www.huntsvilletheatre.org Not a member yet? It’s only $10 for the year and you’ll get discounted tickets for our events! Email htctreasurer20@gmail.com to become a member today! Please note that COVID regulations will be in place at the venue.