Hot And Humid Conditions Expected Today Feeling Like 36

Daytime maximum temperatures: 29 to 30 degrees Celsius, with humidex values 36 to 40.

Heat warning continued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Slightly cooler and less humid air is expected on Friday.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.