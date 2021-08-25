Gun Shots Result In Arrest And Charges In Tiny Township

On August 24, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., a male was observed firing a shotgun from the deck of a home on Tripp Lane, a residential neighborhood in Tiny Township.

The shots were being fired in the direction of another residence. The male then entered the home, leaving the gun behind on the deck.

Southern Georgian Bay and Huronia West OPP responded immediately and secured the general area around the home, directing residents to shelter in place. Once the scene was contained, officers were able to make contact with the male on the telephone and he agreed to surrender to police. He was arrested without further incident and brought to hospital, he was transported to OPP detachment at a later time where he remains to appear at a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice.

Domenico Franchi, 83 years of Tiny Township is charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada: