High Forest Fire Hazard For Algonquin Park

There were no new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast region by late Tuesday afternoon.

There are currently eight active fires in the region. Five of these are being observed, two are under control, and one is not yet under control.

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the entire Northeast Region this afternoon, except for an area between Deux-Rivières and Pembroke, including the eastern half of Algonquin Park which is showing a high hazard.

To see the fire hazard near you, check the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.

