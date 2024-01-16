Help Shape Made-In-Muskoka Healthcare By Joining The Hospital Board

Get involved in your local hospital by submitting your application to join the skills-based, community-oriented team of volunteer directors at Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) as a board member or a committee appointee member of a standing committee.

Annually, the Board, through the Nominations Committee, identifies vacancy requirements and conducts a recruitment drive in advance of the Annual Meeting. MAHC is inviting formal applications from candidates to fill upcoming vacancies. The successful candidate’s term would begin immediately following the Annual Meeting, typically held in June. Previous experience on boards with similar scope and challenges (not necessarily health care) is an asset.

“With our capital redevelopment project on the horizon for the future Made-in-Muskoka Healthcare system, this is a particularly exciting time for MAHC’s Board of Directors,” says Nominations Committee Chair Tim Ellis. “We are looking for candidates who want to help shape the future of healthcare for our communities.”

MAHC is seeking applications from individuals with a broad range of skills, perspectives and expertise, and is particularly interested in individuals who possess the following competencies:

Quality and Performance Quality and safety expertise in business or industry; understanding of quality-of-care issues and performance measurement; benchmarking experience; experience in process improvement methodology Health Care Experience in/or understanding of health care leadership, or a practitioner with experience and/or understanding of health care operations, funding and systems. Understanding of the principles and processes of healthcare funding and fostering funding relationships Community Relationship Building Has been actively engaged in the community and is seen as a community leader/influencer Understanding of broader stakeholder environments Environmental, Social and Governance Demonstrated knowledge of environmental, social and governance issues, including inclusion, diversity, equity and anti-racism issues

Applicants must meet eligibility requirements, live, work, or be registered on a municipal voters’ list or tax roll in the Muskoka or East Parry Sound geographic area, and be 18 years of age or older. A police criminal record check is also required.

In addition to attending board and standing committee meetings, board directors must be able to devote at least 25 hours per month for meeting preparation, committee work, and other events for up to a three-year appointment. Generally, board meetings alternate between the Huntsville and South Muskoka hospital sites each month with some meetings using virtual platforms.

Applications are also being accepted for committee appointee members of standing committees. Applicants must attend the standing committee meetings and provide a time commitment of approximately three to five hours bi-monthly for a one-year appointment.

The Board of Directors continually strives to represent the diversity of voices and experiences in our community and strongly encourages individuals from underrepresented communities to apply.

The application deadline for both a board member and non-director committee member is Sunday, March 10, 2024. Learn more and apply online today by visiting www.mahc.ca/boardrecruitment. Only those applicants chosen to be interviewed will be contacted.