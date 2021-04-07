Help Locate A Missing Male From Midland

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP is asking members of the public for their assistance in locating 35-year-old Mark Ransom who was last seen in the Midland in the early hours of April 7, 2021.

He is described as Caucasian, 5’8″, with a medium build and brown hair. He is believed to be wearing a blue shirt with stars on the shoulder and blue jeans. He is operating a 2017 grey Dodge Journey with Ontario license plate CCZK961

Police and the family are concerned for Ransom’s well-being. If you have had any contact with him or have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1112.