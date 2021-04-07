The Logan Boulet Effect: The History Behind Green Shirt Day

Register. Tell your family. Be inspired.

The history of Green Shirt Day and the Logan Boulet effect, as told by the Canadian Transplant Association:

The Humboldt Broncos bus crash occurred on April 6, 2018. 14 people were killed and 13 injured when a bus and semi-trailer truck collided near Armley, Saskatchewan. Logan Boulet passed away on April 7. On April 11, Dayna Brons passed, bringing the total to 16 deaths and 13 injured, all of whom will bear physical and emotional scars for life. Most of the dead and injured were players from the Humboldt Broncos junior ice hockey team that plays in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL).

Bernadine and Toby Boulet offered to donate Logan Boulet’s organs and tissues so that lives could be saved. They did so because Logan had registered as an organ donor and had spoken to his parents about his wishes. Logan was inspired by one of his coaches, Ric Suggitt, who passed on June 27, 2017 and became an organ donor.

Logan was able to donate his organs and tissues so that six lives can live on. He donated his heart, lungs, liver, both kidneys and both corneas.

What happened following Logan’s selfless act is nothing less than miraculous and became known across Canada as the “Logan Boulet Effect”. As news spread of the organ donation by this young hockey player, almost 150,000 Canadians registered to become organ donors in the days and weeks that followed. To date this is the largest number of Canadians registering to become organ donors in Canadian history due to one event – one person.

This upswing in registrations inspired Green Shirt Day, which launched in 2019. The day honours, remembers and recognizes all of the victims and families of that fatal crash. It recognizes Logan and carries on his legacy to inspire more Canadians to register as organ and tissue donors. By ensuring people know what a simple act and conversation with family can do, to create healthy lives for others, Logan brought us hope from tragedy.

On Green Shirt Day we encourage everyone to register their wish to become organ donors and to have the kitchen-table talk with your family about your wish, so they can help fulfill your wishes.

We are grateful to the Boulets for sharing their story with such courage. We send our heartfelt sympathy to the other families who lost loved ones and continued support to the survivors. We know the anniversary can be a challenging time.

Visit the Green Shirt Day website to learn more.