Help Locate A Missing Male From Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP are investigating a report of a missing 48=year-old male from the Town of Bracebridge.

On January 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., police received a report that 48-year-old James Gamble had left his home in Bracebridge the morning of January 14, 2022, enroute to his place of work.

Mr. Gamble attended his workplace and then left and has not been seen since.

Mr. Gamble is described as a white male, 5’8″ tall, slim build with white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen operating white Ram 1500 pickup truck with a black cap bearing Ontario licence plate AP32415.

Police are continuing their investigation into the whereabouts of James and are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone who has information on Mr. GAMBLE, or has seen his white Ram 1500, is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at (705) 645-2211, or 1-888-310-1122.