Help Keep First Responders Safe This Long Weekend

As the summer winds down, Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is reminding the public to stay cautious around hydroelectric stations and dams, and surrounding water ways.

The safety of the public, our staff, and first responders is always our number one priority. Within seconds water levels can rise, become turbulent, and create a life-threatening situation for you and the first responders who are called to save you.

For more information about water safety, please visit: http://www.opg.com/watersafety .

“While you enjoy the final days of summer, be sure to exercise caution,” said Paul Seguin, OPG SVP, Renewable Generation. “Please obey the warning signs, safety booms, fences, and barriers, around our facilities, they are there for your safety.” “You may feel that you understand the risks, but water levels and flows are always changing, said Ryan Murrell, Fire Chief, Township of Muskoka Lakes. “Even simple things like wearing life jackets when boating can make a huge difference in the event of an emergency. So please, exercise caution around bodies of water and pay attention to the warning signs.”

