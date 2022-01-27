Heavy Snow Likely This Afternoon Into Tonight For Some Areas

Lake effect snow with accumulations of 15 to 20 cm.

Reduced visibility from heavy snow and local blowing snow.

Snow squall watch issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park

When:

This afternoon into tonight.

Discussion:

Flurries off Georgian Bay are forecast to increase in intensity through today. By late this afternoon a particularly heavy band of snow, with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour, is forecast to develop and move southward with time. This band of snow will move south of the area overnight or weaken to flurries as winds shift to a northerly direction.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.