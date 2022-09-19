Heavy Rain Continues Today For Haliburton And Western Algonquin Park

Special weather statement continued for:

– Lake of Two Rivers,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Current details:

Showers, at times heavy, continue today.

Hazard:

Additional amounts of 15 to 25 mm. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Timing:

Through this evening.

Discussion:

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue intermittently throughout the day. An additional 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected with locally higher amounts possible in areas that receive thunderstorms.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.