Church In Bala Celebrates 100th Anniversary By Funding Water Pump In Kenya

Trinity-All Saints Anglican Church in Bala has been celebrating its 100th Anniversary this year. It is actually celebrating one year late, because of COVID, but that hasn’t diminished the congregation’s enthusiasm.

The Anglican Church Women (ACW) decided to take on a meaningful project to recognize the anniversary and chose to build a shallow well with a hand pump in Kenya. Because their fundraising activities have been curtailed for two years, they decided to fund the project with half of the funds coming from the ladies’ personal donations and the other half coming from ACW funds. The $1,200 will be used by the Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund to build the well and provide clean water for a rural community in Kenya to improve the health of the community.

The new pump will also reduce travel time for the villagers to fetch water and keep more girls in school. Understanding this well will not only improve health but also will allow girls to attend school instead of spending the day walking many miles to a distant well, the ladies felt this was the right project to support this year in celebration of their anniversary.