Halloween Safety Tips To Help Make The Evening Safer For Everyone

With Halloween only days away, the Central Region Ontario Provincial Police want to share a few tips and tricks to make this Halloween a safe and happy evening for everyone.

For parents and guardians:

Costume visibility is key. Avoid dark coloured costumes if possible. If this isn’t an option, then add some reflective material or tape to both the front and back of the costume.

Start trick-or-treating early before it gets too dark.

If possible, use face paint rather than masks that cover your children’s eye area. Masks can make it difficult for children to see their surroundings.

Costumes should fit properly to prevent trips and falls.

Young children should be accompanied by an adult.

Tell your children not to eat anything until they get home, where the candy can be inspected.

Plan ahead. Check the weather and dress accordingly. This can mean having children wear more layers of clothing under their costumes.

Draw a map outlining the route they must follow and set a curfew.

For Children and youth:

Only go to homes that are well lit. Never enter a stranger’s car or home.

Use the sidewalk when one is available to you. If there is no sidewalk, walk on the side of the road facing traffic.

Follow the rules of the road and remember to STOP, LOOK, and LISTEN before you cross the street. Never cross between parked cars – always use crosswalks or street corners / intersections.

If you have a cellphone, bring it with you, in case you need to make an emergency call.

Never go trick-or-treating alone.

Do not eat your treats before you get home. Make sure an adult looks through your treats with you to make sure they are safe to eat.

For Homeowners:

Turn on outdoor lights and replace burnt out bulbs.

Remove items from your yard or porch that may trip children.

Use alternatives to candles in your pumpkins, such as a flashlight or battery-operated candle. If you do use a traditional candle, do not leave it unattended.

For Drivers:

Drive slowly in residential areas where children are more likely to be trick-or-treating.

Watch out for children, many of whom may be wearing costumes with masks that make it difficult for them to see. Children are excited and may not follow all road safety precautions.

Enter and exit driveways slowly and carefully.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

For everyone:

Remember that safety is everyone’s responsibility. If you observe suspicious activity, please call 1-888-310-1122.