Haliburton Highlands OPP Report Fatal Collision On Glamorgan Road

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a multi-vehicle collision on Glamorgan Road in Municipality of Dysart et al.

On October 1, 2023, at approximately 11:27 a.m., Haliburton Highlands Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and emergency services responded to a three-vehicle collision on Glamorgan Road involving two motorcycles and a passenger motor vehicle.

Two people were transported via ORNGE air ambulance to a trauma centre for medical attention. As a result of the collision, a 48-year-old person was later pronounced deceased. The other person transported, had serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Details about the person were not released.

The person in the third motor vehicle did not report any injuries to first responders.

The roadway remained closed for several hours while OPP Technical Collision Investigators are assisted with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.