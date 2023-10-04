Ontario Federation Of Snowmobile Clubs Celebrates Heroes Of Winter

The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) held their annual volunteer recognition ceremony September 15-17 at Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville.

The celebration was in special recognition of our “Heroes of Winter” – the volunteers and landowners involved in organized snowmobiling across Ontario.

Delegates representing OFSC member clubs across the province were in attendance.

The District Level Award ceremony was held on Friday, followed by a “snowcializer” at Canvas Brewery. The President’s Dinner and Provincial Level Award ceremony and gala took place on Saturday. Rounding off the weekend was an open golf tournament on Sunday.

The OFSC is a volunteer-based, non-profit organization responsible for the majority of all groomed snowmobile trails in the province. The group maintains a trail network that spans more than 30,000 km.