Haliburton Highlands OPP Charge Driver With Impaired After Traffic Complaint

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver with an impaired operation related offence as the result of a traffic complaint.

On March 25, 2025, at approximately 11:16 p.m., Haliburton OPP officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint in the area of South Lake Road in Minden Hills Township. Officers arrived in the area and located the vehicle in question. The vehicle had entered the ditch. After a brief conversation, the officers were quickly led to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Alisa Zaynutdinova, a 24-year-old from Minden Hills Township has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden at a future date.

The Haliburton Highlands OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.