Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Impaired After Traffic Stop In Bracebridge

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged another driver with impaired driving after a traffic stop on Highway 118 in Bracebridge.

At 8:00 p.m. on March 26, 2025 a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 118 East in Bracebridge and stopped a vehicle to investigate a traffic infraction. As a result of their investigation, officers arrested and charged 32-year-old Alexsandra Arrowsmith, of Gravenhurst, ON, with Operation while Impaired and Over 80.

She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on April 29, 2025 to answer to her charges.

