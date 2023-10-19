Habitat For Humanity Ontario Gateway North Magnetawan Chapter Makes History

Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North (HFHOGN) and it’s

Magnetawan Chapter have made history with an unprecedented affordable housing project in Magnetawan, ON.

The organization’s first modular home has successfully made its journey from Champoux Homes in Quebec and is now safely on site at 173 South Street in Magnetawan.

With the support of the Magnetawan Municipality, other government organizations, local businesses, charitable foundations, community members (year-round and seasonal), volunteers and a partnership with Champoux Homes, the Magnetawan Chapter has realized it’s dream of developing affordable housing in the community.

“The Municipality of Magnetawan’s Council and staff are pleased to join with Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North’s Magnetawan Chapter by donating land for the very first Magnetawan Habitat for Humanity Build” says the Mayor of Magnetawan, Sam Dunnett. Mayor Dunnett continues “The Municipality of Magnetawan commends the Board of Directors who are energetic, community minded, and family driven as they have worked tirelessly spending countless hours fundraising and engaging with contractors who have generously donated to our Magnetawan Build so that we can welcome with open arms a family into our community”.

The Habitat for Humanity Chapter further contributed by designing HFHOGN’s first ever modular, universally accessible and energy efficient home, not only making history in Magnetawan but also making history for HFHOGN.

“There wasn’t a second thought about the modular home provider we should partner with to deliver this incredible project” says Mark Langford, Chapter Construction Chair, and local business owner. “Champoux has gone above and beyond to ensure that the home meets all the criteria of an accessible, efficient home. Impeccable workmanship and high-quality design, we know this home with be everything a family needs. I look forward to anchoring this home down, so a family can lay its roots in Magnetawan”.

“Champoux Homes is proud to partner with HFHOGN Magnetawan on their first of what we hope to be many modular builds. Utilizing the skills and experience Champoux Homes has to offer, this build represents the future of affordable, efficient construction”says Jason Smith, Sales Manager, Champoux Homes.

“Without the significant financial support and in-kind contributions from donors, the support of the community, and the committed volunteers of the Magnetawan Chapter, this project would not have been possible” says Kimberley Woodcock, CEO HFHOGN.

“We are proud of what the Chapter and the community have achieved” continued Woodcock, “and this is just the beginning. In support of the community, I know the Chapter has plans to build more badly needed affordable housing. With the ongoing

support of the local community, we know they can do it.”

To support Building Futures in Magnetawan please visit

https://donate.habitatgatewaynorth.com