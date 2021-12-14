Gravenhurst Resident Charged For Going 159 km/hr On Hwy. 11

On December 14, 2021 at 2:55 p.m. a uniform officer conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11 Southbound in Bracebridge. Police safely stopped and charged a 37 year-old male from Gravenhurst Ontario for the speeding offence of 159 km/hr in a posted 100 km/hr zone.

The driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for Race a motor vehicle-Excessive Speed and Speeding of 50 km/hr over posted speed limit. Their driver’s license is under a 30 day suspension and the vehicle impound for stunt driving is 14 days.

With the Holiday season upon us, the OPP is reminding drivers to share our roads safely and keep themselves and their passenger’s safe so that everyone arrives at their destination.