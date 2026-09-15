Gravenhurst Parents Voicing Concerns Over Lack Of Safe Walking Path Along James Street

As children headed back to school last week, parents are once again voicing their concerns over the lack of a safe walking path along James Street in Gravenhurst.

For years, children living in the area have used the Leo Heritage Trail to commute to either Gravenhurst Public School or Gravenhurst High School. This year that is not possible as the trail remains blocked by downed trees.

Janet Manion, whose children live alongside James Street and attend school nearby, said everyday presents a growing concern for the safety of those walking to school.

“My children, along with many others from neighbourhoods like Fernwood Dr., Pratt Cres. and Watson Rd., are expected to walk to and from school, facing unsafe conditions amid inclement weather,” Manion said. “The path that was once a safer alternative for our kids has been obstructed and is often impassable, particularly during the harsh winter months.”

Manion said that the winter months make the walk more dangerous for children, citing that snow and ice accumulation creates hazardous conditions that force children closer to the roadway than they already are.

“It increases the risk of accidents,” Manion said. “Those narrow road shoulders are simply not safe enough to guarantee the safety of our young pedestrians.”

According to the National Safety Council, pedestrian injuries can rise up to 18% during winter months due to poor conditions and reduced visibility.

The Town of Gravenhurst announced the closure of the Leo Heritage Trail extension “until further notice” back in April 2025. In the notice, the town said that “Pedestrians attempting to access Gravenhurst High School or Gravenhurst Public School using this access point should find an alternative route.” The extension, which connects the above mentioned neighbourhoods to the portion of James Street that has a sidewalk installed, crosses through private property.

Mike Gennings, who is the Manager of Communications and Engagement for the Town of Gravenhurst, said that the town is aware of the parents’ concerns.

“Staff are aware of the concerns regarding Leo Heritage Trail and have been communicating with stakeholders, including the private property owner, and look forward to sharing information with the public when appropriate.”

When asked if the town had any solutions for those needing to walk along James Street, Gennings said that the town is actively looking into some.

“The town is currently looking at how it can improve James Street, with more detailed planning expected to take place in 2027,” he said. “Once that occurs, and a budget is approved, we anticipate work starting in 2028/2029.”

Gennings said that without the proper planning or funding in place, it is impossible to advance the project any earlier than the anticipated timeframe.

For Manion and many other parents, this is still not enough.

“We propose the immediate removal of the obstruction blocking the entrance to the Leo Heritage Trail on James Street. If this cannot be accomplished, then we are requesting a bus for students who are hindered.”

According to the Trillium Lakelands District School Board, James Street is the “designated safe walking route” for those living in the area. The transportation guidelines set out by the board states that the walking distance threshold for elementary students is 1.6 kilometres, with the threshold for secondary students being 3.2 km. This means that those living in the affected neighbourhoods would not qualify for traditional bus services.

Manion has started a petition on Change.org, asking both the town and the school board to find a solution for this issue, even if it is a temporary one before a more permanent solution can be found.

“Securing a safe walking pathway is not just a precaution but a necessity for the children of our community. Their safety should not be compromised due to inadequate infrastructure or erratic weather conditions.”