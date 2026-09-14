Community Builders Celebrates Ten Years Of Impact

Honours A Decade of Impact Solving

The Affordable Housing Crisis and The Skilled Labour Shortage

Community Builders, Northern and Central Ontario’s leading construction-based social enterprise, is marking a decade of transformative impact and regional growth on September 17th, 2026. What began in 2016 as a visionary startup in Barrie has matured into a multi-regional leader with strategic operations now spanning Simcoe County, Greater Sudbury, District of Muskoka, and Sault Ste. Marie. For ten years, the organization has pioneered a dual-purpose model that simultaneously addresses the affordable housing crisis and the skilled labour shortage, delivering high-quality construction while providing life-changing workforce training. As Community Builders enters its second decade, it is poised to scale this impact further, leveraging innovative construction methods and expanded community partnerships to build both sustainable homes and stronger futures.

“I am humbled to say that this September 17th is the 10th Anniversary of Community Builders. When we founded our social enterprise construction company all those years ago, I couldn’t have imagined it would grow into something so meaningful!” said Brandon Day, Co-founder and CEO. “We didn’t build it alone; it grew with support from the larger community of government, social service agencies, corporate sponsors, construction partners, and private citizens – people who understood the value of our work and the multiplier effect of our social enterprise model, which changes lives through our much-needed Skilled Trades training program.”

Doug Downey, MPP for Barrie-Springwate-Oro-Medonte, offers his congratulations, “For 10 years, Community Builders has been making a meaningful difference in our community by creating opportunities, strengthening neighbourhoods and helping people build a better future. This milestone is a testament to the dedication of their entire team and the many partners and supporters who have contributed to their success. Congratulations on a decade of impact, and I wish Community Builders continued success in the years ahead.

“Ten years is an incredible milestone and a testament to the important work that Community Builders has done in our community,” added Mayor Alex Nuttall, City of Barrie. “On behalf of the City of Barrie, congratulations on a decade of success and thank you for the positive impact you continue to make.”

10 Years of Impact Event

Community Builders is hosting a “10 Years of Impact” Celebration open to current supporters and anyone in the public who wants to learn more about the organization and the good work it does.

What: Open House, Tours, Displays

When: Thursday, September 17, 2026 – 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm with speeches at 4:00 pm

Where: Community Builders, 1148 Snow Valley Rd., Minesing, ON L9X 1J4

The Impact of Community Builders Since Inception

Community Builders has much to celebrate over its decade of operations:

Community Builders has completed $32.3 million in construction projects since inception; 78% of that work is in affordable and social housing.

They have renovated 733+ housing units and built 164+ new affordable housing units in more than 20 Ontario communities.

464+ trainees have completed their paid 12-week training program. This year, 95% of graduates achieved stable employment within 3-6 months of graduation.

In the last 12 months, program trainees were a very diverse group, historically underrepresented in the construction industry: 54% youth, 28% visible minorities, 25% women, 19% BIPOC, 16% newcomers to Canada, 13% Indigenous, and 8% 2SLGBTQI+.

“Last year we were focused on expansion into our two new regions, Muskoka and Sault Ste. Marie,” said Carly Gasparini, Community Builders’ Executive Director. “ With our construction services and training programs in full swing, we start our second decade ready to deepen our impact—delivering more affordable housing and empowering more graduates to reach their full potential.”