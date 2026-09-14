Business Cares Program Launches At Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital

The Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Foundation is proud to announce the launch of Business Cares, a new partnership program that brings together local businesses committed to supporting exceptional healthcare for patients and families across the region.

Built on the belief that strong healthcare is essential to a thriving community, Business Cares invites organizations to make a three-year commitment that provides sustainable funding for Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital’s highest-priority needs. These investments will support critical equipment and technology, education opportunities for healthcare teams, patient care initiatives, and future healthcare priorities.

The Foundation is launching the program alongside four inaugural Business Cares Partners, Al Langman Construction (1998) Inc., Orillia Home Hardware, ServiceMaster Restore of Orillia, and Tatham Engineering.

Through their leadership, these founding organizations are demonstrating how local businesses play a meaningful role in strengthening and building a healthier future for the region.

“As a locally owned business, we’re proud to live, work, and give back in the community we serve,” said Dwayne Frans, President of ServiceMaster Restore of Orillia. “Knowing our employees, families, and neighbours have access to exceptional healthcare close to home gives us peace of mind. Business Cares offers a different way to give back to the community. It shows that you care about the people that live here and that supporting local matters.”

“Excellent healthcare is essential to building strong communities,” said Nick Smith, Senior Engineer and Orillia Office Manager at Tatham Engineering. “Through our Corporate Giving Program and initiatives like Charlee’s Run, we’ve seen firsthand the impact Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital has on local families. Joining Business Cares was a natural extension of our longstanding support for the Hospital and our commitment to investing in healthy, resilient communities for future generations.”

Every day, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital connects patients and families to the care they need, from routine procedures and emergency services to specialized programs that serve communities throughout the region. As healthcare needs continue to evolve, the commitment of Business Cares partners ensures the Hospital continues to provide exceptional care closer to home.

“Business Cares reflects the important role local businesses play in strengthening healthcare in our region” said Ian Mishkel, President and CEO of Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital Foundation. “We’re grateful to our founding partners for leading the way for this important initiative.”

Businesses interested in learning more about becoming a Business Cares Partner are encouraged to contact the OSMH Foundation or visit the website: osmhfoundation.ca.