Severn Recognizes Fire And Emergency Services Members For Years Of Dedicated Service

Township of Severn recognized 10 members of Severn Fire and Emergency Services for reaching significant service milestones during a special ceremony held at the Coldwater Fairgrounds Pavilion on Saturday, September 12.

Firefighters, their families, and loved ones joined members of Council, Township staff and the Honourable Jill Dunlop, MPP for Simcoe North and Ontario’s Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response, to celebrate the recipients and their contributions to the community.

“Each of these milestones represents years of answering the call, completing ongoing training and being there for our community when help is needed most,” said Mayor Mike Burkett. “On behalf of Council and the residents of Severn, I offer my sincere congratulations and gratitude to every member recognized. I also want to thank their families, whose support makes this important service possible.”

The following Severn Fire and Emergency Services members were recognized:

Five years of service: Shane Launchbury and Dustin Martin

10 years of service: Captain Luke Hunter

15 years of service: Captain Ryan MacDonald

20 years of service: Captain Gord Yates and Captain Chris Lunstroth

Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal for 20 years of service: Captain Jason Carpenter and Deputy Fire Chief Robert Nagle

30-year service milestone: District Chief Andy Jones and Fire Chief Ritch Lowell

Together, the recipients represent 175 years of fire service.

“The knowledge and experience of our long-serving members strengthen the entire department,” said Chief Administrative Officer Laurie Kennard. “They provide leadership, mentorship and support to their colleagues while helping prepare the next generation of firefighters. We are incredibly grateful for their professionalism, dedication, and service to the people of Severn.”

Fire service involves much more than responding to emergencies. Members take part in weekly training, professional development, public education, equipment maintenance, and community events while remaining ready to respond at any hour of the day or night.

“I am extremely proud of the commitment these members have shown to Severn Fire and Emergency Services and to the residents we serve,” said Fire Chief Ritch Lowell. “Their milestones reflect countless hours of training, teamwork, and service. They are trusted colleagues, leaders and mentors, and they set an outstanding example for every member of our department.”

The Township also recognized the spouses, partners, children and loved ones who support firefighters when emergency calls, training, and other responsibilities interrupt family time and change plans without notice.